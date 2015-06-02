(Adds Upton's call for putting issue on Committee's agenda)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 2 The Republican chairman of
the House of Representatives' energy panel on Tuesday said
lifting the 40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports would benefit
consumers and the country's allies, a move that could boost
support for legislation in the chamber.
"Oil exports can be a win for the American people and a win
for our allies," said Representative Fred Upton of Michigan in
prepared remarks at a hearing.
Allowing exports should be "on this Committee's agenda this
year," because of the potential to create jobs by expanding the
market for U.S. oil, Upton said.
He did not say whether he would sponsor a bill introduced by
fellow Republican Joe Barton on the panel, which currently has
40 co-sponsors in the 435-member House.
Upton's words could clear the path for more representatives
to support the bill to overturn the trade restriction Congress
enacted in the 1970s after the Arab oil embargo.
Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who chairs the Senate
Energy Committee, introduced a bill to overturn the ban last
month. It has 13 co-sponsors, including one Democrat.
Oil producers eager to ship to markets in Asia and Europe
say the ban has led to a glut of U.S. sweet crude that could
eventually choke the domestic drilling boom, cutting jobs in the
sector.
George Baker, head of the Producers for American Crude Oil
Exports, said in a statement that lifting the ban would benefit
U.S. consumers, workers and the overall economy.
The Obama administration took steps last year to hasten
exports of minimally processed light oil called condensate. But
it is unlikely to take the major step of fully lifting the ban.
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz has pointed out several times that
the United States still imports millions of barrels of oil per
day.
Jay Hauck, the director of the CRUDE coalition, a group of
four refiners who oppose lifting the ban, said removing the
trade restriction could raise domestic gasoline prices.
