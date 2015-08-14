(Updates timeline with new information)

WASHINGTON Aug 14The push to loosen its 40-year-old U.S. ban on exporting domestic crude oil reached a new milestone on Friday after the government approved a "handful" of applications to export U.S. oil in exchange for imported Mexican oil.

The Commerce Department's approval came as momentum for exports has been growing on Capitol Hill, where a bill to reverse the ban will be debated on the Senate floor after the August recess.

Congress passed the export ban after the 1970s Arab oil embargo led to snaking lines at gas stations and fears of a global energy shortage. Only Congress can fully lift the ban, a action not expected to happen soon. But the Obama administration could take steps next year to relax it.

Although some lawmakers want to see the ban lifted completely, the administration has taken several key steps since last year to allow some exports under the parameters of the decades-old law.

Here are some key events since 2013 in the push to relax the ban:

December 2013 - U.S Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz tells a Platts conference in New York the domestic drilling boom means it may be time to review the export ban as energy issues deserve "some new analysis and examination in the context of what is now an energy world that is no longer like the 1970s."

January 2014 - Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, kicks off a year of lobbying against the ban, urging President Barack Obama to lift it and issuing a report saying an end to the ban would create jobs and keep oil output growing at record levels.

February 2014 - Research group Resources for the Future issues a report concluding gasoline prices would fall 2 to 7 cents per gallon if exports were allowed. A string of later studies, fully or partially supported by the energy industry, that reached similar conclusions.

March 2014 - A Reuters/IPSOS poll finds 71 percent of Americans oppose crude oil exports if they raise the price of gasoline, up from 67 percent in November 2013.

March 2014 - Four independent U.S. refiners including PBF Energy Inc and Alon USA Energy Inc launch the first major lobbying effort to oppose lifting the export ban, which has benefited them by keeping domestic crude cheap.

March 2014 - The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, the arm of the Department of Commerce that oversees export regulations, privately issues so-called commodity classification notices, or CCATs, to Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Enterprise Products Partners LP. The rulings, which did not become public until months later, give permission under existing law for the companies to export processed condensate.

May 2014 - John Podesta, then an adviser to President Barack Obama, says the administration is taking an "active look at what the production looks like, particularly in the Eagle Ford in Texas," and whether refiners could absorb that oil.

May 2014 - Reuters reports that oil companies including Pioneer held talks with the Department of Commerce and were hopeful that the Obama administration would allow some exports of condensate.

June 2014 - Pioneer and Enterprise publicly confirm that the Commerce Department had given them CCATs in the spring to export condensate processed in a distillation tower.

July 2014 - The first condensate cargo for export loads in Texas. Westport Petroleum Inc, a U.S. based arm of Japanese trader Mitsui & Co, chartered the BW Zambesi, with a capacity of 76,000 dead weigh tons.

July 2014 - Reuters reports the Commerce Department has put an indefinite hold on requests for permission to export processed condensate, stalling an industry push to ship a glut of oil from the drilling boom. The hold would be lifted in late December.

September 2014- Reuters reports that foreign trade partners Mexico, South Korea, and the EU put pressure on Washington to ease the crude export ban.

September 2014 - The oil tanker Polar Discovery, loaded with Alaskan crude - which is exempt from the export ban - sets sail for South Korea, the first such shipment in more than a decade.

November 2014 - Reuters reports that the first commodity classification notice to export processed condensate had actually been granted to Peaker Energy in 2013. The small firm was not believed to have exported any oil.

November 2014 - BHP Billiton Ltd strikes a deal to sell a cargo of processed U.S. condensate without having first received a formal ruling from the Commerce Department, becoming the first company to "self-classify" the oil and thus test the limits of the ban.

December 2014- The Commerce Department begins approving "some" of the pending CCAT requests to export processed condensate and issues the first formal guidelines and definitions for what constitutes exportable crude oil, including clarifying the degree of distillation required. For a FACTBOX on the FAQ:

February 2015 - U.S. Congressman Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, introduces a bill to lift the ban on crude exports. Support for the bill has been growing since then, with a handful of Democrats co-sponsoring the legislation.

June 2015 - Reuters reports that exports of condensate had doubled to about 120,000 bpd since the start of the year, with most shipments headed to Europe.

July 2015 - The U.S. Senate Energy Committee narrowly passes a bill along party lines to lift the export ban. Senator Murkowski, a long-time advocate for lifting the ban, now chairs the committee.

July 2015 - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner expresses for the first time his support for repealing the export ban, which could breathe life into a House bill to lift it. Boehner said if Iran can return to exporting crude oil under a nuclear deal with the United States, Washington should let its companies export oil. (Writing by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)