(Repeats to fix format, no change th headline or text)

WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. gasoline prices would rise if Washington lifts a 40-year-old ban on crude oil exports, a report paid for by refiners who favor the trade restriction said last month.

The report, paid for by four refiners that have formed a group called Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic Energy (CRUDE), stood in opposition to a string of at least seven other recent studies from think tanks, a university, and industry groups.

Gasoline prices would rise by about 8 to 14 cents a gallon, if the ban were lifted, because the move would boost the price for domestic oil, according to the report by Stancil & Co.

( bit.ly/1eu26TK )

The Obama administration has taken steps since late 2013 to define what kind of minimally processed light crude can be exported. But a full lifting of the ban faces an uphill battle as many lawmakers in Congress are wary about being blamed for a rise in gasoline prices, even if any boost is unrelated to oil exports.

Congress put the ban in place after the 1973-1974 Arab oil embargo led to fears of oil shortages.

Following are summaries of major reports on effects of lifting the export ban:

RESOURCES FOR THE FUTURE

In early 2014, Resources for the Future, a nonprofit energy and environmental research group, concluded U.S. gasoline prices would fall by about 2 to 7 cents a gallon if exports were allowed. The report, "Crude Behavior: How Lifting the Export Ban Reduces Gasoline Prices in the United States," concluded that lifting the ban would help global refiners process the type of oil they are configured for, which could help lower prices in the United States and abroad.

But the report concluded that lifting the ban could have side effects, including a potential rise in greenhouse gas emissions. It was supported by general funds at the group from a mix of foundations and companies, including Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips.

( bit.ly/1vw9btv )

ICF/API

On March 31, 2014 a report by consultants ICF International and EnSys Energy concluded gasoline prices would fall as much as 2.3 cents a gallon, and that consumers could save up to $5.8 billion a year from 2015 to 2035. The report was paid for by the American Petroleum Institute. ( bit.ly/R31MR1 )

IHS

On May 29, 2014 an IHS report, "U.S. Crude Oil Export Decision: Assessing the Impact of the Export Ban and Free Trade on the U.S. Economy," said gasoline prices could fall 8 to 12 cents a gallon if the ban were lifted, saving U.S. consumers some $265 billion between 2016 and 2030.

The report was funded by energy companies including Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron.

( bit.ly/1IO8iBh )

BROOKINGS INSTITUTION

A Sept. 9, 2014 report by Brookings and NERA Economic Consulting, "Changing Markets: Economic Opportunities from Lifting the U.S. Ban on Crude Oil Exports," said gasoline prices could fall about 9 cents a gallon for about five years and the drop could hit 12 cents if U.S. crude supplies were larger than predicted. The report was supported with general funds from a wide range of donors and companies. (brook.gs/1sbTzbZ )

ASPEN INSTITUTE

On Oct. 14, 2014 the Aspen Institute and the MAPI Foundation, the research group of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, issued a report that said gasoline prices could fall between 3 and 5 cents a gallon by 2016, and between 8 and 9 cents by 2025.

The report was titled "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The Impact on U.S. Manufacturing". ( bit.ly/1KlIpXg )

GAO

On Oct. 20, 2014 a U.S. Government Accountability Office report reviewed four studies and concluded that consumers could save on gasoline bills if the ban was lifted, though such a move could raise environmental risks.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S CENTER ON GLOBAL ENERGY POLICY

A January 2015 report from Columbia University said lifting U.S. crude oil export restrictions would boost domestic oil production while cutting gasoline prices. Modifying or lifting export restrictions would prevent a slowdown in investment in U.S. crude from happening by allowing domestic producers to compete globally, the report said. ( bit.ly/1CwGlt9 )

RICE UNIVERSITY

The Houston-based university concluded in a March, 2015 report that motor fuel prices would not rise if the ban was eliminated because gasoline is priced off international oil prices, which could fall if U.S. oil is exported. The study was paid for by the university. ( bit.ly/1HLDXPB ) (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bill Rigby and David Gregorio)