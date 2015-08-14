(Repeats to fix format, no change th headline or text)
WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. gasoline prices would
rise if Washington lifts a 40-year-old ban on crude oil exports,
a report paid for by refiners who favor the trade restriction
said last month.
The report, paid for by four refiners that have formed a
group called Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic Energy
(CRUDE), stood in opposition to a string of at least seven other
recent studies from think tanks, a university, and industry
groups.
Gasoline prices would rise by about 8 to 14 cents a gallon,
if the ban were lifted, because the move would boost the price
for domestic oil, according to the report by Stancil & Co.
( bit.ly/1eu26TK )
The Obama administration has taken steps since late 2013 to
define what kind of minimally processed light crude can be
exported. But a full lifting of the ban faces an uphill battle
as many lawmakers in Congress are wary about being blamed for a
rise in gasoline prices, even if any boost is unrelated to oil
exports.
Congress put the ban in place after the 1973-1974 Arab oil
embargo led to fears of oil shortages.
Following are summaries of major reports on effects of
lifting the export ban:
RESOURCES FOR THE FUTURE
In early 2014, Resources for the Future, a nonprofit energy
and environmental research group, concluded U.S. gasoline prices
would fall by about 2 to 7 cents a gallon if exports were
allowed. The report, "Crude Behavior: How Lifting the Export Ban
Reduces Gasoline Prices in the United States," concluded that
lifting the ban would help global refiners process the type of
oil they are configured for, which could help lower prices in
the United States and abroad.
But the report concluded that lifting the ban could have
side effects, including a potential rise in greenhouse gas
emissions. It was supported by general funds at the group from a
mix of foundations and companies, including Royal Dutch Shell
and ConocoPhillips.
( bit.ly/1vw9btv )
ICF/API
On March 31, 2014 a report by consultants ICF International
and EnSys Energy concluded gasoline prices would fall as much as
2.3 cents a gallon, and that consumers could save up to $5.8
billion a year from 2015 to 2035. The report was paid for by the
American Petroleum Institute. ( bit.ly/R31MR1 )
IHS
On May 29, 2014 an IHS report, "U.S. Crude Oil Export
Decision: Assessing the Impact of the Export Ban and Free Trade
on the U.S. Economy," said gasoline prices could fall 8 to 12
cents a gallon if the ban were lifted, saving U.S. consumers
some $265 billion between 2016 and 2030.
The report was funded by energy companies including Exxon
Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron.
( bit.ly/1IO8iBh )
BROOKINGS INSTITUTION
A Sept. 9, 2014 report by Brookings and NERA Economic
Consulting, "Changing Markets: Economic Opportunities from
Lifting the U.S. Ban on Crude Oil Exports," said gasoline prices
could fall about 9 cents a gallon for about five years and the
drop could hit 12 cents if U.S. crude supplies were larger than
predicted. The report was supported with general funds from a
wide range of donors and companies. (brook.gs/1sbTzbZ )
ASPEN INSTITUTE
On Oct. 14, 2014 the Aspen Institute and the MAPI
Foundation, the research group of the Manufacturers Alliance for
Productivity and Innovation, issued a report that said gasoline
prices could fall between 3 and 5 cents a gallon by 2016, and
between 8 and 9 cents by 2025.
The report was titled "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The
Impact on U.S. Manufacturing". ( bit.ly/1KlIpXg )
GAO
On Oct. 20, 2014 a U.S. Government Accountability Office
report reviewed four studies and concluded that consumers could
save on gasoline bills if the ban was lifted, though such a move
could raise environmental risks.
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S CENTER ON GLOBAL ENERGY POLICY
A January 2015 report from Columbia University said lifting
U.S. crude oil export restrictions would boost domestic oil
production while cutting gasoline prices. Modifying or lifting
export restrictions would prevent a slowdown in investment in
U.S. crude from happening by allowing domestic producers to
compete globally, the report said. ( bit.ly/1CwGlt9 )
RICE UNIVERSITY
The Houston-based university concluded in a March, 2015
report that motor fuel prices would not rise if the ban was
eliminated because gasoline is priced off international oil
prices, which could fall if U.S. oil is exported. The study was
paid for by the university. ( bit.ly/1HLDXPB )
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bill Rigby and David
Gregorio)