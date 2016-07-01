HOUSTON, July 1 Alaskan North Slope (ANS) crude
will be shipped to Nicaragua for the first time in July, two
trade sources said on Friday, underscoring a shift in oil flows
to and from the U.S. West Coast.
A parcel of the medium grade crude is on its way to the
Pacific Area Lightering (PAL) near southern California on Exxon
Mobil Corp's Liberty Bay, a U.S. flagged vessel,
according to the sources and Reuters vessel tracking data.
From there, it will transfer to the Liberian-flagged Panamax
tanker Chantal for delivery to Nicaragua, where Swiss
commodities trader Trafigura Trading LLC will take
the crude, said the sources who were not authorized to speak to
the media about the matter.
Representatives for Trafigura and Exxon declined to comment.
Global crude flows have changed in the last six months as
oversupplied markets force producers to compete aggressively on
price. The United States in December lifted a four-decade ban on
exporting crude, giving global refiners access to a wider
variety of crude.
ANS, which was exempted from the U.S. export ban, is almost
exclusively sold to West Coast refiners and transported on U.S.
flagged vessels owned by BP Plc, Exxon and ConocoPhillips
that comply with maritime law. The rare cargoes that
have moved abroad in recent years have gone to South Korea or
Japan.
Trafigura has a stake in Puma Energy, which operates a small
refinery in Managua, Nicaragua, and manages downstream assets in
47 countries.
In March, Trafigura took 380,000 barrels of West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude at its Puma refinery in Nicaragua.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga, Editing by Terry Wade and Richard Chang)