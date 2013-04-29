NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. crude oil exports
doubled in February to a 13-year high of 124,000 barrels per day
(bpd), government data showed on Monday, as shipments of surplus
shale crude to Canada gathered pace.
Exports jumped from an average of around 60,000 bpd last
year, and have soared from less than 10,000 bpd in 2002, as
Canada's refineries increase pipeline, rail, and tanker
deliveries, monthly figures from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed.
The shale oil boom has upended the North American energy
market and created new cross-border trade flows, despite
historical U.S. regulatory restrictions on the export of U.S.
produced oil.
Commodity traders, oil multinationals and Canadian
refineries have taken advantage of allowances within the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to increase exports as
U.S. output has risen to a near 20-year high.
Oil major BP Plc secured U.S. government permission to
ship U.S. crude oil to Canada last October, while Royal Dutch
Shell and other companies have also sought export
licenses.
The United States will generally allow exports of crude if
these are matched by the import of an equal volume of gasoline
and diesel.
Lighter shale oil is beneficial to Canadian refiners, who
can blend it with heavier, domestically-produced crudes to
create blends for easier refining and pipeline transportation,
or use it to replace more expensive imports from West Africa and
the Middle East.
Most of the exports have flowed from the Bakken oil fields
in North Dakota to plants in Canada's east, which lack pipeline
access to Alberta's oil sands and are dependent on foreign
crude. U.S. exports to Canada have also been shipped by tanker
from the Gulf Coast or from the Eagle Ford fields in Texas.
The exports have not generated significant domestic
opposition, since Canada remains a huge net exporter of oil to
the United States, sending around 2.7 million bpd south from
both conventional and growing tar sands production.
But some experts say companies could face stiff political
resistance if they press for permission to export U.S. crude to
countries further afield, even if many energy analysts see such
exports as beneficial to the U.S. economy.
The United States remains reliant on around 8 million
barrels of crude oil imports every day, even as some predict the
U.S. oil and gas boom could lead to North American energy
independence by the end of this decade.