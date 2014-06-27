(Adds quotes, comments, details, in paragraphs 7, 14 and 16)
By Timothy Gardner and Kristen Hays
June 27 The U.S. decision allowing minimally
processed super-light oil known as condensate to be freely
exported may open the door to doing the same with other types of
crude too, according to industry and government sources who have
reviewed the ruling.
This view, which has not been previously reported, will add
to intense speculation over how much of the U.S. shale oil boom
will reach overseas markets and how quickly loopholes will be
opened in the 40-year-old ban on exporting domestic crude.
The Department of Commerce determined this week that two
companies that handle condensate can export it after treatment
by so-called stabilizers, which use heat to shave off volatile
natural gas liquids and remove contaminants such as hydrogen
sulfide in order to meet pipeline specifications.
Texas-based companies Pioneer Natural Resources and
Enterprise Product Partners had sought clarity from the
government over whether stabilized condensate could be exported
as a petroleum product without a special license, which is
needed to export unprocessed domestic crude.
The Commerce Department said yes.
But importantly, sources in industry and government
emphasized, that determination just focused on how crude is
treated. That means other types of crude that undergo similar
minimal processing could potentially be exported as well.
"Under the definition of crude oil, the API level doesn't
matter," a Commerce Department source said, referring to the
American Petroleum Institute's scale for measuring oil's
density.
Heavy crude like that in Venezuela or Canada would be a 22
on the scale, while London's Brent is about a 38 and typical
West Texas Intermediate produced in the nation's midsection
generally is around 40. Ultra-light condensate usually rates 50
or higher.
CHANGING LANDSCAPE
U.S. law has traditionally defined processed oil as having
passed through distillation towers, key pieces of refinery
equipment that turn crude oil into finished products.
But the U.S. oil boom has created a glut of light oil and
condensate that Gulf Coast refineries, largely built to run
heavy crudes, have been unable to fully absorb.
Some companies have responded by building so-called
splitters that turn condensate into naphthas and distillates
that can be exported or sold domestically.
They have also expanded stabilizers.
Stabilizers, originally used to ensure crude and condensate
meet pipeline specifications, now fall into the same rubric as
splitters and distillation towers, according to the Commerce
Department's determination.
"We always knew that if it ran through a simple distillation
unit or a splitter it's a (refined) product. This just moved it
one step down that a stabilizer that extracts (liquefied
petroleum gases) is equivalent to that," said John Auers, a
refining consultant with Turner & Mason, an energy consultancy
in Dallas. "It's a more liberal definition of what distillation
is."
Large U.S. oil producers in North Dakota's Bakken shale and
Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale fields told Reuters they had
suspected for months that they would be able to export crude oil
or condensate (after minimal processing), but resisted making
such a move due in part to the ambiguity then surrounding
Commerce Department's public statements on the issues.
"It looked to us that it was a legitimate export if you take
condensate and put it through a stabilizer," said one source,
who declined to be named, citing the sensitivity of discussions
with regulators. "The ruling itself wasn't a surprise."
Quantum Energy Inc, a U.S. energy venture, said on
Friday it plans to build a network of stabilizers and refining
equipment that would produce fuel fit for export from North
Dakota's Bakken oil patch, which churns out light crudes.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and Kristen Hays in
Houston; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)