By Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Commerce Department
has put on hold at least three companies' requests for
permission to sell lightly processed crude abroad, stalling an
industry push to export a glut of oil amid the U.S. shale boom,
sources said.
Two companies seeking clarification on exporting ultra-light
oil, known as condensate, have been told their requests were
being "held without action," a person familiar with the matter
said last week, describing an indefinite pause in the review
process that allows officials to seek additional information on
a decision.
This may also give the agency more time to put together some
form of comprehensive public guidance about what kind of oil can
or cannot be exported, answering industry's growing cry for
clarity. It is unclear when such a document may be finalized,
but several sources believed it could occur within weeks.
A third company's request that had been submitted within the
last few weeks was also placed on hold within the Commerce
Department's Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) tracking
system, according to a second person familiar with the request.
That request related to processing any form of crude for export.
Seven other sources said they were aware or had been told of
an apparent pause in processing so-called "commodity
classification" or CCAT requests, which are done on a case-by
case basis and take about two weeks to process.
It is unclear when the BIS first began placing a "hold" on
such applications, how many have been affected or how long it
may last. The identity of the three companies whose requests
were put on hold was not immediately clear.
Asked about the holds last week, a Commerce Department
spokesperson declined to comment. Commerce and BIS officials did
not reply to further requests for comment on Monday.
Sources said the BIS may be more cautious as it answers such
requests following last month's revelation that Pioneer Natural
Resources Ltd and Enterprise Product Partners LP
had been told in March that putting condensate through
an advanced stabilizer - a relatively simple type of oilfield
equipment used to strip light gasses out of oil - was sufficient
processing to export it without a license.
The news created a storm of confusion and questions from
Washington to Houston, even after BIS officials said the ruling
was merely a technical interpretation, not an official effort by
the Obama administration to ease a decades-old export policy.
U.S. crude oil exports have been essentially banned by law
since the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s, unless they are sold to
Canada or have somehow been processed, but pressure to find ways
around the rules has intensified this year.
Since 2008, the use of fracking has led to a dramatic
increase in oil and gas production from shale formations. U.S.
light tight oil, mostly from North Dakota and Texas, as well as
Canadian bitumen, represent well over half of 2014 nonOPEC
supply growth, the International Energy Agency said this month.
Now, an unknown number of additional requests for official
guidance from the BIS are in limbo as the department reviews the
wider implications and issues related to oil exports, which have
abruptly emerged this year as a major energy policy issue.
"It would not be surprising to see continued postponement of
further clarifications kicked further down the road, either to
when Congress is in recess or until after the mid-term
elections" in November, said Ed Morse, global head of
commodities research at Citigroup in New York.
Nine of the 20 largest producers in the Texas Eagle Ford
shale, which is rich in condensate, told Reuters they were not
yet seeking rulings on exports. Another six did not respond to
messages and five declined to comment.
Apache Corp, EOG Resources Inc, BHP
Billiton Ltd and Marathon Oil Corp are all
major producers of condensate in Eagle Ford.
GETTING THE WHOLE PICTURE
Until last month's disclosure by Pioneer and Enterprise, few
analysts were certain whether running condensate through a
stabilizer was the same as running it through a "distillation
tower," as stated in BIS regulations.
The furor that followed it "basically led BIS officials to
believe that they do not have the whole picture," said a source
familiar with the process.
The Commerce Department is also facing greater scrutiny by
lawmakers. Earlier this month, Democratic Senators Robert
Menendez and Edward Markey wrote a letter to Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker, questioning whether the agency had legal
authority to let the companies export the lightly processed.
"If the Commerce Department is suggesting that U.S. law
should be eroded, then they need to give a full explanation of
why they need to do that and we expect them to answer the
questions that Senator Markey and Senator Menendez asked," Eben
Burnham-Snyder, a spokesman for Markey, told Reuters. "What we
want instead of frequently asked questions is answers."
The agency missed a deadline last Monday to respond to the
senators but the senators expect a response in the coming days,
Burnham-Snyder said.
The BIS has been considering a so-called Frequently Asked
Questions on exports for several months, analysts say, as
companies have approached its officials with more questions
about what is required to sell crude abroad.
LEVELING THE FIELD
As many as a dozen or more energy companies may be seeking
clarification on whether they can export condensates, putting
the BIS in the hotseat on a hot-button, big-money topic. But
because its decisions are confidential, one company cannot use
another company's clarification as a precedent unless the exact
wording is disclosed, lawyers say.
"There is political pressure surrounding this and I think
any slowdown would be related to making sure BIS is providing
consistent advice," said Christian Davis, a lawyer specializing
in export controls at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, which
is working with several energy companies on export applications.
Meanwhile, demand for U.S. condensate is growing. Just one
week after BIS confirmed its approval to ship lightly processed
oil abroad, Enterprise sold its first cargo to a Japanese
trading house and was seeking more buyers in Latin America,
according to trading sources.
Jacob Dweck, a partner at the law firm Sutherland Absill &
Brennan, who has represented Enterprise in connection with its
ruling, says that a number of companies, which he declined to
name, are interested in obtaining a ruling similar to Pioneer's
and Enterprise's.
"Some of our clients already have filed their ruling
requests, while others plan to file very shortly," he said,
adding that he anticipates 10-15 "look-alike ruling requests" to
the Pioneer and Enterprise rulings.
"These types of look-alike requests are not intended to
expand the scope of the rulings, but in effect to discover and
ensure that the permissible scope is known to the applicant."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick Ault and Edward
McAllister in New York; Editing by Jonathan Leff, Marguerita
Choy and Bernadette Baum)