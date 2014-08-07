WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States should lift
its nearly four-decade ban on crude oil exports to help
encourage domestic production, the Washington Post said in an
editorial on Thursday.
Booming shale oil production has led to an intense debate
over the moratorium, which was imposed by Congress in 1975 in
the wake of the Arab oil embargo.
Allowing crude oil exports would help address a mismatch
between rising light crude output from U.S. shale formations and
Gulf Coast refineries better suited to handle heavy crude, the
Post argued in an editorial.
"The export ban was a desperate ploy in the 1970s to control
commodities markets amid spikes in oil prices induced by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries," the
newspaper said. "Keeping it in place now is an economically
incoherent policy."
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Commerce Department ruled that
energy companies could export ultra-light crude, known as
condensate, if it has been minimally processed.
The Post said the Commerce Department should continue to
allow as many crude oil exports as legally possible until
Congress acts to remove the ban.
The editorial can be read here: wapo.st/X3gBWR
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Paul Simao)