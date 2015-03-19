By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 19
WASHINGTON, March 19 Lifting the longstanding
ban on U.S. crude oil exports would boost the country's economy
and enhance its global leadership, a former senior Obama
administration official will tell senators on Thursday,
introducing a strategic dimension to the growing debate over
selling American oil abroad.
In testimony submitted ahead of a Senate energy committee
hearing on U.S. crude export policy, the Pentagon's former
undersecretary of defense for policy, Michele Flournoy, argues
"policymakers in the United States should embrace these various
benefits to our allies and ourselves and liberalize our crude
export rules.
"Market conditions merit such a step and security dividends
will not be fully realized without it," said Flournoy,
co-founder of the Center for a New American Security.
A host of economic and geopolitical factors, from plummeting
oil prices, near-capacity storage facilities and sanctions
against Iran and Russia, are forcing both sides of the debate to
address strategic questions.
"Members of Congress are starting to focus on this issue in
a big way," said George Baker, executive director of Producers
for American Crude Exports - a group representing independent
companies demanding an end to the export ban.
He said the possibility of using oil exports to address
policy on Iran or Russia is now invoked in his discussions on
Capitol Hill or with the Obama administration.
"The notion of selling oil into the international market
comes up frequently," Baker said.
On the other hand, oil refiners keen to prevent producers
from sending crude overseas counter that market realities limit
the strategic benefits of exports.
"The case that the U.S. can enhance its geopolitical stance
is incredibly overstated," said Jay Hauck, executive director of
Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic Energy, a lobby group
for east coast and Texas refiners.
CRUDE argues that, instead of bolstering America's global
standing, they expect most U.S. crude oil to be exported to
China, rather than European allies.
"I think we have consumers on our side and a lot of business
sectors who have benefited from lower oil prices," he said. "We
keep reminding Congress of that."
Most observers see the push for changes to the decades-old
ban as a long game, with Congress continuing to debate the issue
in hearings and lawmakers floating bills to test the appetite
for change.
The ban on unprocessed crude was introduced following the
1973 oil shock, although U.S. laws currently allow exports of
refined products such as gasoline and diesel.
Some argue that strategic factors should not override other
concerns.
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a trade
group that supports lifting the ban, said "a decision should not
be made in a vacuum," but as part broader reform of energy and
shipping policies.
Some major oil companies want Congress or the administration
to act on exports immediately.
"We've got to gain some traction this year. Certainly as we
go into an election year, it becomes harder," said Ryan Lance,
chief executive of ConocoPhillips, in Washington last
week.
Lance will testify at Thursday's hearing.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by
Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bruce Wallace)