By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 31 Gasoline prices in all parts of
the United States are tied to Brent rather than the domestic
crude oil benchmark WTI, according to a detailed study published
on Thursday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The EIA study removes the last principled objection to
lifting the ban on U.S. crude oil exports - namely that it would
lift domestic oil prices and through them the cost of filling up
at the pump.
"While crude oil prices matter to those involved in
producing oil or refining oil into products, most Americans and
the policymakers who represent and serve them are mainly
concerned with the price of gasoline and other refined
products," EIA noted ("What drives U.S. gasoline prices?" Oct
30).
"The issue of which crude oil (Brent or WTI) matters most
for U.S. gasoline prices is particularly relevant as
policymakers in the executive branch and Congress consider the
possibility of changes in current limitations on crude oil
exports," the agency added.
In 2013, the average U.S. household spent $2,600 buying
gasoline, according to EIA. Legislators from both Republican and
Democratic parties are worried that lifting current restrictions
on U.S. crude oil exports raises fuel bills for voters.
Over the past 18 months, U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly
called for more evidence about the likely impact on pump prices
before deciding whether to ease the current curbs, which were
enacted in the 1970s in response to the Arab oil embargo
("History of U.S. controls on oil exports" Oct 24).
EIA, a respected and independent statistical and analytical
arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, has responded with a
comprehensive study of the relationship between Brent and WTI
and the wholesale cost of gasoline in four major U.S. markets -
New York Harbor, U.S. Gulf Coast, Chicago and Los Angeles.
"Brent crude oil prices are more important than WTI crude
oil prices as a determinant of U.S. gasoline prices in all four
regions studied, including the Midwest," the agency found.
"The WTI crude oil price lost much of its power to explain
changes in U.S. gasoline prices after 2010, when its
differential to Brent crude became wider and much more
volatile."
An even more detailed examination showed that U.S. gasoline
prices were more closely tied to Brent both before and after
2010.
The agency concluded: "The effect that a relaxation of
current limitations on U.S. crude oil exports would have on U.S.
gasoline prices would likely depend on its effect on
international crude oil prices, such as Brent, rather than its
effect on domestic crude prices."
GREENLIGHT FOR EXPORTS
EIA is too careful to say so explicitly, but the implication
of the study is that lifting the export ban would raise selling
prices and revenues for U.S. oil producers by increasing their
access to overseas markets without raising fuel prices for U.S.
motorists.
Increased U.S. oil exports might actually lower fuel bills
for Americans if the move increased global crude supplies and
brought down the price of Brent.
EIA's study is consistent with the findings of four other
major statistical and modelling exercises conducted by private
consultancies and reviewed by the Government Accountability
Office on behalf of Congress ("Congressional study questions
embargo-era oil policies" Oct 21).
No credible study has found evidence that ending oil export
controls would raise gasoline prices for American motorists.
Further studies will not help legislators make up their
minds. The time for studying is over, and the time for
legislating has arrived.
Controls on crude oil exports are outdated and increasingly
irrelevant. They harm U.S. oil producers without conferring any
benefit on consumers. It is time to end them.
The president has sufficient authority to end the controls
on his own, using authority conferred on him by the 1970s laws.
President Ronald Reagan utilised precisely these powers to lift
the controls on refined product exports in 1981 and oil exports
to Canada in 1985.
Or Congress could authorise exports itself by enacting
simple legislation to amend the relevant sections of the 1975
Energy Policy and Conservation Act; 1976 Naval Petroleum
Reserves Production Act; 1977 Export Administration Amendments
Act; 1978 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act Amendments; and 1979
Export Administration Act.
It is possible to envisage a mixed approach, in which
Congress amends the export control laws but leaves a final
decision on whether exports are in the national interest to the
president.
A mixed approach was used to approve exports from Alaska's
North Slope, with Congress legislating to permit exports in 1995
but leaving the final decision to President Bill Clinton, who
made the necessary determinations in 1996.
The question of which route is likely to be the most
effective is a matter of political tactics. But once the
mid-term elections are over, Congress and the White House should
make resolving the export question a top priority.
