By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lawmakers who want to ditch
the 40-year-old U.S. ban on exporting oil will likely enjoy a
victory on Thursday in the Senate banking committee - but they
are struggling to garner enough Democratic support to pass the
bill in the full chamber.
The legislation is expected to get only one vote in the
committee from a Democrat, Senator Heidi Heitkamp of the
oil-producing state of North Dakota, a sponsor of the bill.
"Tomorrow you may not see any other Democrats other than me
voting for it, but what you will hear is a willingness to have a
discussion and address this issue broadly," Heitkamp said in an
interview on Wednesday.
If all 54 Senate Republicans vote for the bill, supporters
will need six Democrats to reach the 60 votes needed for
approval.
Heitkamp and other supporters of lifting the ban sought to
gain Democratic votes by including a provision that would allow
the president to halt exports if he deemed they were not in the
interest of national security. Heitcamp said that mechanism was
put into the legislation to respond to concerns about runaway
gasoline prices.
The White House said on Wednesday it does not support Senate
efforts to reverse the ban even though Heitkamp's bill contains
the provision.
However, Heitkamp said she and others were talking with
senior White House officials on a regular basis. She said she
was confident President Barack Obama could support a balanced
bill doing away with the ban if it included measures such as
backing renewable energy like solar and wind power.
Pulling that off could be difficult. Adding a measure to
make tax breaks for renewables permanent could cause other
senators in states heavily reliant on coal sales to back away
from the bill.
Heitkamp said it was premature to discuss what kinds of
deals could be made to eventually pass the bill, but that some
of the issues on the table could be "surprising."
Oil producers say the domestic drilling boom will eventually
be choked if the trade restriction, which Congress passed in
1975 after the Arab oil embargo, is not lifted.
Opponents to lifting the ban say it could hurt employment in
oil refining and shipbuilding and damage the environment.
Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey who has
opposed a full repeal of oil exports, is expected to introduce
an amendment on Thursday that would delay the effective date of
the the oil export ban repeal until after the Government
Accountability Office conducts a study on potential job looses
caused by the action.
"His amendment is designed to spell out the impact before
the harm is done," a Menendez staffer said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)