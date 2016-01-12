HOUSTON Jan 12 Hopes for a recovery in oil
prices evaporated further on Tuesday as long-dated futures
contracts fell even more to show oil will stay stuck below $50 a
barrel until 2022.
The December 2017 West Texas Intermediate futures
contract slid by more than 3 percent, or $1.29 a barrel on
Tuesday, to settle at $42.20 a barrel, while the December 2018
contract sank by $1.30 a barrel, or 2.8 percent, to a low
of $45.35 a barrel.
The declines came as the prompt futures briefly fell
below $30 a barrel before settling at $30.44 a barrel, down 97
cents, or 3 percent for the day. Oil has shed 20 percent so far
this year and 72 percent since mid-2014.
At the moment, U.S. benchmark futures are priced below $50 a
barrel through June 2022. Not a single contract, which can trade
out to December 2024, is above $52 a barrel.
The collapse of the back-end of the curve, where prices are
generally better insulated from the catalysts that prompt
fluctuations in nearby prices, offers a bleak outlook for U.S.
oil markets.
"Compared to normal, it's just a whole shift lower,"
according to John Saucer, vice president of research and
analytics at Mobius Risk Group in Houston.
On Tuesday, a government report predicted the global glut
would swell through 2017 as the easing of Western sanctions
against Iran pushes more oil into the world market. Global
production is expected to rise to 96.7 million barrels per day
in 2017, up from 95.9 million bpd this year, the Energy
Information Administration said.
Demand will grow only 1.4 million bpd in 2017, unchanged
from the 2015 and 2016 rate, according to the report.
U.S. output is expected to taper as shale producers pull
back from drilling to avoid losing money.
Volumes at the back of the curve were fairly active with
roughly 14,600 lots of December 2017 trading, the third most
active day for that contract. More than 3,340 lots of December
2018 futures traded, marking its most liquid day of trade this
year.
Barclays slashed its 2016 Brent and WTI forecast to $37 a
barrel, down from $60 and $56, respectively. French bank SocGen
cut its 2016 Brent forecast by $11.25 to $42.50, and lowered its
WTI outlook by $9.25 to $40.50 a barrel.
Standard Chartered said in a worst case scenario oil could
potentially reach $10 a barrel.
