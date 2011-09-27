WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel after Tuesday's settlement as renewed worries over Europe's economic outlook overcame a bullish draw on crude oil stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, reported by the American Petroleum Institute.
November-delivery crude CLc1 hit $83.40 a barrel, down $1.05 on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Globex trading platform on Tuesday night. During regular trading, U.S. crude jumped 5 percent for its biggest daily percentage gain since May 9. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.