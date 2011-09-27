Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel after Tuesday's settlement as renewed worries over Europe's economic outlook overcame a bullish draw on crude oil stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

November-delivery crude CLc1 hit $83.40 a barrel, down $1.05 on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Globex trading platform on Tuesday night. During regular trading, U.S. crude jumped 5 percent for its biggest daily percentage gain since May 9. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)