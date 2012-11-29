WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. crude oil imports fell
539,000 barrels per day from a year earlier in September, the
Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
Crude imports averaged 8.375 million bpd in September.
Imports of crude oil have dropped year-over-year in eight of the
first nine months of the year.
The dip in imports coincided with a decline in U.S. oil
demand in September, down 3.81 percent from a year ago.
Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in September, exporting 2.293 million bpd, down 34,000 bpd from
a year earlier.
Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.291 million bpd,
down 174,000 bpd from a year earlier.
Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day)
Country Sep-12 Aug-12 YTD 2012 Sep-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,293 2,455 2,436 2,327 2,186
SAUDI ARABIA 1,291 1,220 1,408 1,465 1,180
MEXICO 1,040 968 966 1,099 1,115
VENEZUELA 1,002 943 873 759 893
IRAQ 461 550 460 403 472
NIGERIA 423 462 406 529 826
COLOMBIA 333 389 409 510 378
KUWAIT 306 300 319 145 164
ANGOLA 222 141 246 283 323
ECUADOR 218 174 187 299 221
EQUATORIAL GUINEA 96 21 43 18 25
BRAZIL 95 211 235 163 227
GABON 82 49 38 18 37
ALGERIA 79 192 127 139 205
RUSSIA 65 91 110 180 221
Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day)
Country Sep-12 Aug-12 YTD 2012 Sep-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,815 3,022 2,978 2,880 2,774
SAUDI ARABIA 1,291 1,220 1,412 1,479 1,187
MEXICO 1,096 1,016 1,025 1,192 1,220
VENEZUELA 1,035 1,007 923 806 985
RUSSIA 562 368 467 592 613
NIGERIA 468 504 445 580 878
IRAQ 461 550 460 404 472
COLOMBIA 357 409 440 529 409
KUWAIT 310 301 320 145 165
ANGOLA 237 153 259 304 335
ECUADOR 218 180 191 305 223
ALGERIA 175 303 260 291 397
BRAZIL 152 289 268 190 243
UNITED KINGDOM 109 197 164 124 164
EQUATORIAL GUINEA 96 21 43 18 31