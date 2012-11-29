WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. crude oil imports fell 539,000 barrels per day from a year earlier in September, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude imports averaged 8.375 million bpd in September. Imports of crude oil have dropped year-over-year in eight of the first nine months of the year. The dip in imports coincided with a decline in U.S. oil demand in September, down 3.81 percent from a year ago. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in September, exporting 2.293 million bpd, down 34,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.291 million bpd, down 174,000 bpd from a year earlier. Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day) Country Sep-12 Aug-12 YTD 2012 Sep-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,293 2,455 2,436 2,327 2,186 SAUDI ARABIA 1,291 1,220 1,408 1,465 1,180 MEXICO 1,040 968 966 1,099 1,115 VENEZUELA 1,002 943 873 759 893 IRAQ 461 550 460 403 472 NIGERIA 423 462 406 529 826 COLOMBIA 333 389 409 510 378 KUWAIT 306 300 319 145 164 ANGOLA 222 141 246 283 323 ECUADOR 218 174 187 299 221 EQUATORIAL GUINEA 96 21 43 18 25 BRAZIL 95 211 235 163 227 GABON 82 49 38 18 37 ALGERIA 79 192 127 139 205 RUSSIA 65 91 110 180 221 Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day) Country Sep-12 Aug-12 YTD 2012 Sep-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,815 3,022 2,978 2,880 2,774 SAUDI ARABIA 1,291 1,220 1,412 1,479 1,187 MEXICO 1,096 1,016 1,025 1,192 1,220 VENEZUELA 1,035 1,007 923 806 985 RUSSIA 562 368 467 592 613 NIGERIA 468 504 445 580 878 IRAQ 461 550 460 404 472 COLOMBIA 357 409 440 529 409 KUWAIT 310 301 320 145 165 ANGOLA 237 153 259 304 335 ECUADOR 218 180 191 305 223 ALGERIA 175 303 260 291 397 BRAZIL 152 289 268 190 243 UNITED KINGDOM 109 197 164 124 164 EQUATORIAL GUINEA 96 21 43 18 31