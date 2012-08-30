WASHINGTON, Aug 30 U.S. crude oil imports fell in June, dropping 134,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude imports averaged 9.101 million barrels per day in June, the fourth consecutive monthly decline. U.S. oil demand also dropped in June by more than expected, down 1.76 percent from a year ago. Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in June, exporting 2.460 million bpd, up 387,000 bpd from a year earlier. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United states during the month, exporting 1.456 million bpd, up, 292,000 bpd from last year. Crude Oil Imports (thousand barrels per day) Country Jun-12 May-12 YTD 2012 Jun-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,460 2,378 2,449 2,085 2,110 SAUDI ARABIA 1,456 1,465 1,451 1,164 1,129 MEXICO 862 956 954 1,108 1,108 VENEZUELA 750 821 819 1,012 933 IRAQ 649 675 462 559 435 COLOMBIA 491 398 431 272 334 NIGERIA 471 371 401 813 871 ANGOLA 346 256 263 373 319 RUSSIA 252 106 119 335 248 KUWAIT 249 405 327 238 158 BRAZIL 243 197 265 269 222 ECUADOR 236 186 188 219 175 ALGERIA 127 143 133 110 229 LIBYA 93 65 53 34 18 CAMEROON 64 31 52 32 26 Total Imports of Petroleum (thousand barrels per day) Country Jun-12 May-12 YTD 2012 Jun-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 3,051 3,018 2,998 2,524 2,657 SAUDI ARABIA 1,456 1,471 1,455 1,169 1,134 MEXICO 915 996 1,019 1,222 1,232 VENEZUELA 788 861 869 1,077 1,027 RUSSIA 655 550 464 689 623 IRAQ 649 675 462 559 435 NIGERIA 515 428 443 853 921 COLOMBIA 515 430 467 309 369 ANGOLA 378 256 277 373 328 BRAZIL 297 215 285 285 235 KUWAIT 250 407 328 238 158 ALGERIA 236 303 275 293 438 ECUADOR 236 199 191 219 176 UNITED KINGDOM 205 143 172 146 172 NETHERLANDS 151 121 116 175 126 * The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories.