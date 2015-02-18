WASHINGTON Feb 18 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate's Energy Committee and 20 colleagues on Wednesday urged
the Commerce Department to allow crude oil exports to Mexico,
saying it would benefit the economies of both countries.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, the committee's chairman,
and Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, urged Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker in a letter to approve a pending application from
Mexico's state oil company Pemex to swap heavy Mexican crude oil
for light U.S. crude.
Existing U.S. laws "clearly authorize swaps and exchanges"
of oil to Mexico and "should be authorized without delay," the
letter said.
The United States has allowed some oil exports to Canada
since 1985 for use or refining within the country. But it does
not allow such shipments to Mexico.
Pressure to relax the U.S. oil export ban has risen as the
domestic drilling boom of the last five or six years has led to
a glut of light crude along the U.S. Gulf, where refineries
mostly run on heavier oil.
Murkowski is an avid supporter of relaxing the trade
restriction, a remnant of the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s.
While there is no clear time frame for legislation to relax the
ban, Murkowski has been pushing the Obama administration to take
action in a series of steps, including swaps with Mexico. She
met privately with Pritzker last year on the export ban.
The administration has told several oil producers in the
last two years that they can freely export a minimally processed
light oil called condensate. Energy companies say more needs to
be done to avoid a glut of crude that could eventually dampen
the pace of the U.S. oil boom.
Pemex could be ready to start importing U.S. light crude
within two to three months after an approval, the company's
chief executive said last month.
Under the proposal, Pemex would import up to 100,000 barrels
per day of light crude and condensate to mix with its own
heavier crude at domestic refineries. In exchange, the United
States would get heavier Mexican crude for processing at its
refineries.
Pemex has postponed some deep water exploration projects and
will cut jobs as part of planned delays due to the drop in oil
prices.
The Commerce Department did not immediately comment on the
letter.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Christian Plumb)