WASHINGTON Aug 29 A regulator for U.S. rail and pipeline safety on Thursday said officials are reviewing crude-by-rail shipments from North and South Dakota.

The safety review, dubbed "Bakken Blitz" by regulators, refers to the oil-rich region principally in North Dakota that has seen a production boom.

The review began days ago and will check that rail manifests properly reflect cargo and that trains are properly staffed, said Cynthia Quarterman, administrator of the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

"We need to make sure that what is in those tankers is what they say it is," Quarterman told reporters. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)