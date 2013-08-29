(Adds background on crash, details on spot inspections)
WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. officials said on
Thursday they were scrutinizing crude-by-rail shipments as they
consider rules meant to prevent another tragedy like the runaway
train that killed dozens in Canada last month.
Regulators began stepping up rail cars inspections over the
weekend to ensure that train manifests accurately reflect the
cargo, in an operation dubbed "Bakken Blitz" after the oil patch
region around North Dakota.
"We need to make sure that what is in those tankers is what
they say it is," Cynthia Quarterman, administrator of the
Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration, told reporters.
Highly combustible, light crude from the Bakken region is
particularly dangerous, Quarterman said, and inspectors will
make sure the fuel is properly labeled and handled with care.
Officials want to make certain that those responsible for
the shipments know how dangerous their cargo is.
"The flashpoint needs to be taken into account," Quarterman
said, referring to the combustibility of flammable liquids that
can vary according to the type of crude.
Quarterman declined to say how many technicians are
performing the spot review of crude coming from the Bakken
region or give any other details, but she said draft rules to
increase safety on the tracks should come in a matter of weeks.
Nearly seven weeks after the July 6 disaster that left 47
people dead, U.S. industry officials met to weigh what those
rules should look like. The Quebec tragedy was trigged when a
parked train carrying crude oil broke loose, crashed into the
town of Lac-Megantic, and exploded into a fireball.
It was North America's worst rail disaster in two decades.
The Federal Railroad Administration earlier this month
ordered rail cars carrying hazardous materials not be left
unattended on main tracks or adjacent tracks unless specifically
authorized.
Rail operators were told to boost their safety procedures
and record-keeping for trains that carry hazardous material and
are braked.
Train shipments of crude oil have increased in recent years
alongside production in both the United States and Canada and
the energy sector has so far accepted safety steps that are not
expected to disrupt the crude-by-rail trend.
"Regulations governing (securing) unattended trains have
been in place for more than a decade," Federal Railroad
Administrator Joseph Szabo said. "But we must always do better."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)