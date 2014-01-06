(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 6 The rising number of serious
accidents involving oil tank cars over the past 12 months
suggests that shippers are underestimating the safety risk of
transporting crude by rail.
If the industry and regulators do not resolve these issues
promptly, it is only a matter of time before a major disaster
occurs in the United States. The resulting political outcry
could imperil the business model for oil producers, refiners and
rail operators.
In the latest incident involving crude, several tank cars
exploded last month following a collision on a remote stretch of
line in North Dakota .
U.S. safety regulators responded last week in an urgent
safety alert: "The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) advises emergency responders to be alert
to the risks of crude oil transportation due to the increased
volume of transportation and the wide range of crude oil
properties."
The officials reiterated earlier warnings about the
"potential variability" in chemistry of the increasing amounts
of oil being transported along U.S. and Canadian rail networks
and reminded shippers of their responsibility to test, classify
and label shipments correctly.
PACKING GROUPS
Like most other countries, the United States requires the
labelling and strict control of shipments of crude and refined
products - as well as other corrosive, radioactive, flammable
and explosive materials - to prevent harm to workers as well as
people and buildings along the route.
The most dangerous flammable liquids, based on their flash
point and initial boiling point, are assigned to Packing Group
I, while liquids posing only moderate and low danger are
assigned to Packing Groups II and III, respectively.
Gasoline, for example, vaporizes easily at a relatively low
temperature to form a flammable mixture with air, so is normally
assigned to Packing Group II.
Crude petroleum, by contrast, is less flammable and seen as
a lower-risk cargo, so it is often assigned to Packing Group
III. Diesel is also usually placed in Packing Group III.
Hazardous material classifications and packing groups warn
railroad workers how dangerous the material is and the sort of
dangers they may face in the event of a spill, collision, fire
or derailment. They also govern the sort of containers that may
be used and the other precautions that must be taken.
Shippers are ultimately responsible for classifying
labelling cargoes accurately based on the characteristics of
each cargo.
The problem is that unrefined crude is a mixture of
different compounds, and its composition can vary quite widely
from one field to another, one well to another, and even over
time from the same well.
While some of these compounds, such as bitumen, are not very
flammable, crude contains others such as dissolved natural gas,
which is highly volatile, and hydrogen sulphide, which is
exceptionally toxic, flammable and corrosive.
FLAMMABLE CRUDE
Much of the crude being produced from shale formations is
light, so it contains a high proportion of gasoline-range
molecules.
In many cases, shale wells in North Dakota and elsewhere are
also producing oil that contains large amounts of dissolved
natural gas and disturbingly high quantities of dissolved
hydrogen sulphide.
Gasoline-range molecules, natural gas and hydrogen sulphide
can all come out of solution and vaporise in the empty space at
the top of tank cars. If they ignite, they produce enough heat
to make the other components of the crude burn.
Crude should therefore be degasified to remove the natural
gas and sweetened to remove excess hydrogen sulphide prior to
shipping.
At a minimum it must be classified properly so that the
risks are understood by handlers. Sour crude containing
significant quantities of hydrogen sulphide should be classified
in Packing Group I rather than Packing Group III, according to
U.S. federal regulations, owing to its toxicity.
But there is plenty of evidence that this has not always
been happening as oil producers and shippers rush to carry away
the surging output from North Dakota's Bakken fields.
In May 2013, Enbridge introduced emergency rules
allowing it to reject some Bakken oil shipments from its
pipelines after discovering some crude parcels had 12 times the
minimum fatal concentration of hydrogen sulphide.
In July 2013, a train derailment at Lac-Megantic in Quebec
produced a fireball and explosion that engulfed the town centre.
Shippers, train operators and regulators were surprised by its
flammability and explosiveness.
Other derailments and accidents have also produced worrying
fires and explosions.
Subsequent analysis of the contents from some of the tank
cars left intact after Lac-Megantic showed they should have been
assigned to Packing Group II, even though they had been labelled
as Packing Group III.
"The lower flash point of the crude oil explains in part why
it ignited so quickly once the tank cars were breached,"
according to Canada's Transportation Safety Board.
INDUSTRY AT RISK
Safety regulators in the United States and Canada have
already launched a blitz of unannounced inspections, named
"Operation Classification", to check that crude cargoes are
being assigned to the proper packing group.
The problem is the extreme variability of the crudes. In
some instances, the chemical composition has not been tested
properly or has changed significantly since it was last assayed.
"PHMSA is reinforcing the requirement to properly test,
characterize, classify all crude oil constituent properties
including corrosivity and gas and sulphur content," regulators
warned in the safety alert.
"Due to the potential variability of the raw material, PHMSA
stresses the importance of adequate and appropriate material
testing frequency prior to transportation," they added.
These warnings have been echoed by the Association of
American Railroads (AAR), which represents major rail operators
in the United States and Canada.
"We are pleased that PHMSA today called for heightened
vigilance and attention to the proper labelling of crude oil
moving in tank cars. It's critical that railroad employees and
community emergency personnel know how to handle or respond in
the event of an accident," AAR said on its website.
AAR is right to be worried, because the safety of shipping
large quantities of crude by tank car is coming under the
spotlight.
In principle, shipping oil by rail is only slightly less
safe than shipping it by pipeline. Pipelines cause few spills,
and explosions are even rarer, though when they do rupture the
amount of oil lost can be substantial owing to the large volumes
and high pressure involved.
Spills from tank cars are a bit more frequent but involve
smaller quantities.
Historically, there have been few significant spills, fires
or explosions associated with shipping crude by rail. But the
actual volume shipped and number of tank cars and trains
involved were small until recently.
LICENSE TO OPERATE
The safety of shipping large amounts of crude by rail is
impossible to judge because there is no experience of doing it
on this scale. Yale Professor Charles Merrow made a similar
point about the perils of rapidly expanding industries as long
ago as 1984 in his book on "Normal accidents: living with
high-risk technologies".
The bad news is that the number of serious fires and
explosions in the last 12 months suggests shippers and operators
are underestimating the danger as the industry rushes to scale
up - a classic sign of increasing risk.
The good news is that regulators and rail operators have
identified the problem and are taking steps to correct it.
Transporting oil by rail is not inherently unsafe (or at
least the risks are no worse than lots of other technologies
employed every day). Comprehensive guidelines on safe handling
of hazardous cargoes already exist.
But it is vital that everyone in the oil and rail industries
understands their importance and implements them conscientiously
and that greater attention is paid to safety. Otherwise a major
disaster will put the whole oil-by-rail sector at risk.
(editing by Jane Baird)