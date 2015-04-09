By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. Department of
Energy on Thursday announced it has awarded BP Products North
America and Noble Americas contracts to deliver nearly 4.2
million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
to replenish oil it sold last year.
The DOE will buy 2.2 million barrels of sweet crude oil from
BP Products and 2 million barrels of crude from Noble
Americas to replenish the country's SPR to replace oil
it sold in a test sale last March.
The DOE astonished oil markets with that test sale of 5
million barrels, which some observers saw as a subtle message to
Russia after its aggression in Ukraine.
The DOE used the $239.2 million in funds it raised in last
year's sale for the new contracts. Deliveries are expected to be
completed by July 31.
