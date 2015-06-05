June 5 Oil for prompt delivery in the United
States was at its widest discount on Friday to the next month as
oversupply worries mounted after OPEC decided to pump without
change to its quota, traders said.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled 43 cents
lower than the second-month, for the biggest discount
between the two contracts since May 27. The widening of the
so-called "contango" is a sign of a fundamentally weakening
market.
Crude's biggest producers and shippers in the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed at a meeting in
Vienna to stick to a policy of unconstrained output for another
six months. The decision came despite warnings of a second lurch
lower in prices, with members such as Iran looking to ramp up
exports.
