WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. studies of oil train
dangers may have underestimated the perils of volatile vapor on
the tracks and officials will use precision instruments for more
thorough tests in the future, a Transportation Department
official said on Tuesday.
Officials have warned since January that flammable gas might
be wrongly moving with crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken
region but government studies have largely agreed with
industry-funded reports that such fuel is fit to move in
standard tank cars.
But previous studies were incomplete and future fuel samples
will be drawn using a precision instrument known as a syringe
cylinder that better detects flammable gas, said Timothy Butters
of the Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
"PHMSA has purchased nine closed syringe-style cylinders and
is collecting and sampling using these cylinders," Butters told
a panel of the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and
Technology.
(Writing by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bill Trott)