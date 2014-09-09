(Adds industry officials' comments, paragraphs 7-12)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. studies of oil train
dangers may have underestimated the perils of volatile vapor on
the tracks and officials will in future use precision
instruments for more thorough tests, a Transportation Department
official said on Tuesday.
Officials have warned since January that flammable gas might
be wrongly moving with crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken
region but government studies have largely agreed with
industry-funded reports that such fuel is fit to move in
standard tank cars.
But past studies were incomplete and future fuel samples
will be drawn using what is known as a syringe cylinder that
better detects flammable gas, said Timothy Butters of the
Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration (PHMSA).
"PHMSA has purchased nine closed syringe-style cylinders and
is collecting and sampling using these cylinders," Butters told
a panel of the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and
Technology.
The volatility of Bakken fuel has become a major concern as
officials consider an oil train safety plan that will likely
require such cargo move in toughened tank cars and at slower
speeds.
If the authorities determine that Bakken fuel is more
gas-packed and volatile than other fuel, they might insist that
the cargo moves in bulkier tank cars or undergo costly
processing.
Industry officials say, however, that under any testing
protocol, the vapor pressure of Bakken fuel is within the range
of other light crude oil.
"It's a red herring," John Auers, executive vice president
of Turner, Mason & Company consulting engineers said of the call
to use syringe cylinders.
"Our experience with that device is that the results are not
that different and its certainly more complex to operate."
In a May report on Bakken fuel that Auers helped supervise,
pressure results did not exceed 15 pounds per square inch (psi).
The threshold pressure for flammable gas is about 43 psi
under those same conditions.
"We are open to more scrutiny but we also have a lot of
confidence that our fuel is moving safely," said Kari Cutting of
the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
Several doomed oil trains originated from the Bakken region
in the last 14 months, including a shipment that destroyed the
village of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people in July 2013.
And while PHMSA has collected roughly 80 fuel specimens
since it began studying the dangers of Bakken crude after the
Lac-Megantic disaster, most were taken at atmospheric
conditions, a method that oil quality experts say can miss vapor
pressure dangers.
ASTM, an international standard-setting body, in May deemed
the syringe cylinder precision instrument the right tool to
detect vapor pressure in volatile crude oil.
The Canadian Crude Quality Technical Association, a trade
group which is helping the Canadian government adopt such a
test, agrees.
"This is a step in the right direction," Andre Lemieux,
secretary of the CCQTA, said of the PHMSA commitment to future
testing.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Grant McCool)