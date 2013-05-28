May 27 Fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship
forced it to dock at Freeport, Bahamas, on Monday, with all
passengers and crew safe but the rest of the trip canceled, the
cruise company reported.
Grandeur of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ltd, was on a seven-night trip that left Baltimore on
Friday. The 916-foot-long (280-metre) ship was en route to
CocoCay, Bahamas, when a fire occurred in its mooring area early
on Monday, the company said in a statement.
The fire was extinguished in about two hours and the
17-year-old vessel was redirected to Freeport, the company said.
As a result of the damage, the rest of the trip was canceled and
passengers were refunded their fares and offered a free cruise
in the future.
"Royal Caribbean International is deeply sorry for this
unexpected development in our guests' vacation," the company
said.
The incident was the latest in a string of bad news for the
cruise industry. In March, 108 people fell sick with a
gastrointestinal illness on a Royal Caribbean Cruises ship.
In February, thousands of passengers spent nearly five days
on a disabled cruise ship operated by Carnival Corp in
the Gulf of Mexico, after an engine-room fire knocked out power
and plumbing throughout most of the ship.
In the most recent mishap, all 2,224 guests and 796 crew on
the Royal Caribbean trip were accounted for on Monday, and only
minor medical incidents were reported, including fainting and an
ankle sprain, the company said.