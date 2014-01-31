AUSTIN, Texas Jan 30 A Princess Cruises ship,
owned by Carnival Corp, will be met by a Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention team that will investigate an
outbreak of a virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea when it
rolls into the port of Houston on Friday, a day early after the
trip was cut short by fog, the company said.
The Caribbean Princess, with about 3,100 passengers and
1,150 crew members will be sanitized before its next scheduled
departure on Feb. 1, the company said.
"Approximately three passengers have current active symptoms
of norovirus, and over the course of the cruise 165 passengers
reported ill to the medical center," it said in a statement.
The outbreak comes after a Royal Caribbean cruise
ship this week cut short its Caribbean cruise after more than
600 people became sick with a gastrointestinal illness.
.
The Royal Caribbean cruise line said it believes the
illnesses are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious
virus spread from an infected person, contaminated food or
water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CDC spokesman Llelwyn Grant said two CDC vessel sanitation
and health officers will board the ship in Houston to
investigate the outbreak and the response of the ship's
management.
Specimens will be sent to CDC labs for testing.