By Andrea Lorenz
HOUSTON Jan 31 Several ill passengers who
disembarked from a Princess Cruises ship in Houston on Friday
said they felt like prisoners forced to their cabins for days
when the vessel suffered the second outbreak of a stomach
illness to hit a cruise ship in a week.
The seven-day cruise returned a day early on reports of fog
in Houston at around the time of its planned arrival, the
company said.
"They threatened people, told them that if they didn't stay
in their room, they would have them put on a ... Coast Guard
ship and brought back to land. It was terrible," passenger Steve
Juneau told local ABC broadcaster KTRK.
Julie Benson, a spokeswoman for the cruise line, said it is
policy to ask passengers suffering from stomach and digestive
problems to stay in their rooms to prevent problems from
becoming worse. Those in cabins are provided with room service.
"The last thing that we want to do is to have passengers out
and about with those types of symptoms and spreading the illness
to others," she told Reuters. Some passengers felt a few crew
members may have overstepped their bounds by confining those who
were not showing any symptoms to their rooms.
During the course of the cruise, 178 passengers and 11 crew
members reported ill to the ship's medical center, the cruise
line said.
The ship had 3,104 passengers and 1,149 crew members on
board. About three passengers have symptoms of the
gastrointestinal norovirus, the cruise line, which is owned by
Carnival Corp, said Benson.
Some passengers said they were treated kindly by the crew,
but many were skeptical of the reason for the early return.
"I wanted to get out," passenger Robert Fisher told KTRK. "I
was tired of being held as a prisoner in the room."
Passenger Cathy Russell told local NBC broadcaster KPRC she
was quarantined to her room for 80 hours and treated well.
"They brought us whatever we needed ... provided room
service, so they did what they could do," Russell said.
In response to the outbreak, the crew "immediately
implemented aggressive and comprehensive disinfection measures
developed in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC)," the company said.
The ship was being sanitized before its next scheduled
departure on Saturday.
CDC officials met passengers as they left, asking them
questions to help find out what might have been behind the
outbreak. The CDC also took specimens for analysis.
The ship's return comes after a Royal Caribbean ship
cut short a Caribbean cruise when more than 600 people came down
with a gastrointestinal illness..
The Royal Caribbean cruise line said it believes the
illnesses are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious
virus spread from an infected person, contaminated food or
water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, according to CDC.