MIAMI, March 2 The U.S. Coast
Guard on Friday said it had suspended its search for
a 47-year-old Canadian woman who went overboard off the cruise
ship, Bahamas Celebration, on its way from Freeport, Bahamas, to
Palm Beach, Florida.
Coast Guard air and sea crews mounted an intense effort for
two days before calling off the search on Thursday
night.
Officials were alerted that the woman was missing by her
male cabin mate on Wednesday morning when the ship
arrived back in port, said Glenn Ryerson, vice president for
sales and marketing at Celebration Cruise Line.
The man reported that he had not seen his missing companion
since 1 a.m. that morning, Ryerson said. Crewmembers aboard the
Bahamas Celebration searched the cruise ship for the woman to no
avail, the Coast Guard said.
The couple, who was not married, was on the return leg of a
four-day cruise and resort stay in the Bahamas, Ryerson said.
The incident is being investigated by the FBI, he added. "So
far there is no evidence of anything. We are just in a
wait-and-see mode," he said.
The woman is the fifth person to go missing overboard from a
cruise ship this year, according to the Cruise Victims
Association, which reports that more than 170 people have gone
missing at sea since 1995.
(Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Dan Burns and Sandra
Maler)