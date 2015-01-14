Jan 13 A man who fell overboard from a Royal
Caribbean cruise ship off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico, was
rescued hours later by a passing Disney Cruise Line ship after a
passenger heard him calling for help, ABC News reported on
Tuesday.
The 22-year-old man, who was not identified by authorities,
somehow fell off the Royal Caribbean ship during the
early-morning hours of Jan. 8, according to ABC.
Scott Campbell, a passenger on the Disney ship, told ABC
that he was on his balcony with his daughter at about 6:30 a.m.
when he heard the man calling for help.
"I'll never forget the scream, 'Somebody help me,'" Campbell
told the network.
A Disney spokeswoman confirmed that the Disney Magic cruise
ship picked up a passenger who had fallen overboard from another
cruise ship on Jan. 8 but declined further comment.
Video of the rescue shows the man swimming through choppy
seas toward an orange lifeboat apparently launched by the Disney
ship.
Cozumel Port Captain Alfonso Rodriguez told CNN that the
man, who does not remember how he fell into the water, was
treated at a local hospital before being flown back to the
United States.
"This man was reborn. Most people that experience, that kind
of fall, break their neck. It's like hitting concrete,"
Rodriguez told CNN.
Representatives for Royal Caribbean Cruises and
Disney Cruise Line did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; and Joanna Bernstein
in Mexico City; Editing by Eric Beech)