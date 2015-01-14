CHICAGO Jan 14 Falling oil prices should
benefit U.S. consumers and railroad customers, and be good for
rail business in the months ahead, the chief executive of No. 3
U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Wednesday.
"By and large, this (lower oil prices) is a good thing for
the economy, for CSX and for our customers," Michael Ward told
Reuters in an interview. "It will put more money in consumers'
pockets and we will pass on less in fuel surcharges to our
customers, which will put more money in theirs."
Late on Tuesday, CSX reported fourth-quarter earnings that
met Wall Street expectations and Ward said the railroad expects
every quarter in 2015 to be "sequentially better than the one
preceding it."
The railroad has also said it will raise prices above the
rate of inflation this year as demand continues to rise.
Despite the 50 percent drop in the price of oil since the
summer, CSX reported a fourth-quarter increase in crude oil and
other shipments. Ward said that during the quarter the railroad
handled three and a half trains a day carrying fuel from the
Bakken shale formation in North Dakota to refineries in
Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
CSX's CEO said as long as oil stays above $30 to $35 a
barrel producers can continue to make money on existing wells
and the railroad does not anticipate any short-term drop in
Bakken fuel heading to East Coast refineries.
"But, sooner or later, someone is going to have to blink
when it comes to the supply of oil," Ward said. "The
oil-producing countries are getting slammed."
Ward said the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad expects
robust U.S. economic growth in 2015 and, with the exception of
export coal and domestic coal shipments, it anticipates growth
in all of its main markets.
After scrambling, like the other major railroads, to catch
up with an unexpected spike in rail freight demand in 2014 as
the U.S. economy began to improve, Ward said all of CSX's
customers are now getting freight service.
"They (our customers) are being served more than adequately,
though not perfectly yet," Ward said. "We are open for business
and ready to handle it."
In trade on Wednesday CSX shares were up 20 cents or 0.6
percent at $33.75.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Gunna Dickson)