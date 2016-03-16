WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. President Barack Obama will make an address to the Cuban people during his last day on the island on Tuesday, and the Cuban government has not shown resistance to it being broadcast, White House officials said on Wednesday.

Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro will also hold a joint press event of some kind after their meetings, but the format of that event was still being worked out, Obama's deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)