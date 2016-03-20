UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAVANA, March 20 President Barack Obama arrived in Cuba on a historic visit on Sunday, opening a new chapter in U.S. engagement with the island's Communist government after decades of animosity between the former Cold War foes.
Obama landed at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport aboard Air Force One, the iconic presidential jet with "United States of America" emblazoned across its fuselage, a sight almost unimaginable not long ago. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Daniel Trotta, Matt Spetalnick and Frank Jack Daniel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.