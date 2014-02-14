MIAMI Feb 14 Cuba suspended nearly all its
consular services in the United States on Friday after it was
unable to find a bank to handle the accounts of its diplomatic
missions in Washington and New York, it said in a statement
released to news organizations.
The decision by the Cuban Interests Section, Havana's
mission in Washington, stems from its inability to find a
replacement for M&T Bank Corp, which had decided to stop
offering services to foreign diplomatic missions.
In a statement Cuba blamed the decision on U.S. economic
sanctions against the communist-run island, saying consular
services would remain closed indefinitely "until banking
services are re-established."
The decision threatened to disrupt a recent surge in travel
between the two countries. It could also undermine the Obama
administration's "people-to-people" policy to increase Cubans'
contact with compatriots living in the United States and groups
of U.S. visitors licensed to visit the Caribbean island. There
are still tight restrictions on general U.S. travel to the
communist-run country, however.
"It has been impossible for the Interests Section to find a
U.S.-based bank that could operate the bank accounts of the
Cuban diplomatic missions," the Cuban Interests Section said in
a news release on Friday.
Cuba briefly suspended consular services in November after
it was informed by M&T that it was ending its banking services.
M&T agreed to extend its deadline for deposits until February 14
for deposits, with the account to be closed on March 1.
The United States and Cuba do not have diplomatic relations
but maintain lower-level interests sections in each other's
capitals.
Cuba has said the United States is required under diplomatic
treaties to ensure "full facilities for the performance of the
functions" of its diplomatic missions and consular offices in
the United States.
The United States does facilitate connections but has no
ability to compel private banks to provide services, according
to U.S. officials.
According to Cuban officials and U.S. diplomats, both sides
have worked for months to replace M&T, but it has been difficult
to find another bank because of onerous sanctions regulations
and the labor-intensive mounds of small, individual consular
receipts Cuba deposits.
The United States had reached out to more than 50 banks, and
"several may be exploring whether to provide Cuba with banking
services," according to State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf.
"We will continue to work with the Cuban mission as they
seek to identify a long-term solution," she said.
Officials at Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank did not
respond to phone calls seeking comment. M&T has apparently
divested all of its diplomatic accounts in recent years, and
Cuba was the last one.
Cuba said consular services will still be provided "for
humanitarian cases," adding that it regretted any negative
impact on family visits and academic and cultural exchanges.
Around 350,000 Cuban Americans visit relatives in Cuba each
year, according to travel industry estimates. Many of them must
seek entry visas if they do not have a valid Cuban passport.
Cuban emigres must keep their Cuban passports up to date
through the Cuban Interests Section in Washington and pay a
renewal fee of $200 every two years.
An additional 100,000 Americans now travel annually to Cuba
in groups organized under special people-to-people licenses that
exempt them from a general ban on U.S. citizens visiting Cuba.
They must obtain a tourism card from the Cuban Interests Section
before traveling.