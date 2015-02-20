(Refiles to insert dropped word in paragraph 3, edits paragraph
By David Adams
HAVANA Feb 20 Hugo Cancio believes he's the new
face of American-style entrepreneurship in Cuba.
The Cuban-born Miami resident made his mark in music,
promoting Cuban and other Latino acts. His company's stock is
public and a handful of investors say they're betting on him.
Cancio, 50, also publishes magazines in Havana. Telecom
companies are partnering with him. U.S. cable networks, private
equity funds and law firms ask for Cancio's take on the thaw in
relations between the United States and Cuba announced by
President Barack Obama in December.
He even got to hang out recently with American TV comedian
and talk show host Conan O'Brien, who was in Havana taping an
upcoming show.
Antonio Zamora, a Miami lawyer aiming to do business in
Cuba, said Cancio "is way ahead of the game" in terms of Havana
connections.
But there are risks. His company, Fuego Enterprises Inc
may trade through over-the-counter pink sheets, but it
hasn't reported results for six years. The last time: in early
2009 it reported a loss and sharply declining revenues.
He's also been in and out with the Cuban authorities and had
a legal scrum with the music company founded by the Beatles.
"Hugo is the best Cuba play we have and also the most
speculative," said Cancio's largest investor, Thomas Herzfeld,
the Miami Beach founder of the Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, a
Cuba-focused mutual fund. "It's not one I could
recommend. The financials aren't there. But it is one I want to
own."
That some investors are willing to bet on Cancio, despite
past problems reflects how few American businessmen have lines
into Cuba government entities. Cancio's credibility with the
Cubans, associates said, stems in part from his outspoken
opposition to the U.S. embargo imposed since 1962, as well as
his deep Cuban roots.
Cancio's level of access in Havana and Cuba's diplomatic
missions in Washington and New York is impressive for an
American, his advocates said.
"He stuck his head neck out in Miami and that's why Cubans
respect him," said Ralph Patino, 57, a Cuban-American lawyer and
Obama fund-raiser.
Cuba does not typically comment on business ventures in its
country, but officials privately acknowledged that Cancio enjoys
a high level of trust.
MUSIC MAN
Cancio was born into the music business.
His father, Miguel, was founder of Los Zafiros, a popular
1960s group in Cuba, though its American-influenced Doo-wop
sound was censored.
Cancio was expelled from school for telling a joke about
Fidel Castro. His single mother, fearing that young Hugo's
future wasn't rosy as a result, fled to Miami with the family
in the 1980 Mariel boatlift, an exodus of 120,000 people.
In Miami he worked in a car dealership as a high school
student to help the family. In the early 1990s he heard Cuba was
opening up to exile family visits and launched a travel
business.
He finally made his first trip back to Havana in 1994.
There, he met Fidel Castro at a function for exiles. Cancio used
the opportunity to, among other things, get in the music
business, producing a movie about his father's band.
LOVE AND HATE
Passionate about his homeland, Cancio has had a rocky
relationship with the Cuban government and other exiles in
Miami. In the 90s, as he emerged as an important figure in the
Cuban-American community, Cancio was an advocate for ending the
U.S. embargo against Cuba and was accused of being a communist
as a result.
But Cancio was hard to pigeon-hole. In 2003, he was banned
from Cuba for a year after denouncing a crackdown on political
dissidents.
Cancio stayed away for five years. During that time, he
formed Fuego in an attempt to cash in on a U.S. boom in Hispanic
music.
FINANCIAL STRUGGLES
His business struggled. The last time Fuego officially
reported financial results it disclosed that in the nine months
ended February 2009, its revenues were just $17,477, down 93
percent from the year-earlier period. It lost $113,917.
In the previous year ended May 2008, the company's auditor,
Moore & Associates, said there was "substantial doubt" about
Fuego's ability to survive. The year before there had been a
similar comment from auditor Braverman International.
Fuego said in the 2008 annual filing that it had a deficit
in working capital, it was delinquent filing tax returns and was
past due on the majority of its accounts payable.
Cancio said Fuego was a young company hit hard by the
recession. "We switched gears and decided to move away from the
music business and focus instead on quietly positioning
ourselves in Cuba," he said.
Cancio, who is identified as the company's president,
treasurer, secretary and director, was also sued by Apple Corps
Ltd in 2008 after he acquired recordings of the Beatles. Apple's
lawyers charged that the 1962 live tracks were recorded without
the band's permission; the case was settled out of court.
THE THAW
After Obama was elected in 2008, and launched a new opening
with Cuba, Cancio gave his homeland another try.
He was welcomed back, in large part due to his opposition to
the embargo and his efforts at reconciliation between Havana and
Miami. He promoted a U.S. tour for Cuban singer Silvio
Rodriguez, including a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall in 2010. A
concert with another Cuban star, Pablo Milanes, went off without
a hitch in Miami despite protests.
"I realized at the time," said Cancio, "the time was right
for both sides."
In 2012, sensing a shift in policy, he launched two glossy
lifestyle publications in Havana called OnCuba and ArtCuba and a
website. A third publication, focusing on the emerging real
estate market, is due out in April.
His business Fuego has evolved in other ways. It owns
MAScell, a Miami prepaid phone card firm that operates in Cuba
and has exclusivity deals with two other telecoms looking to do
business in Cuba. Blackstone, another Miami prepaid phone card
firm with around $500 million in annual revenues, is one of
those seeking Cancio's help.
"It's hard to know what opportunities are available or what
Cuba wants," said Blackstone CEO, Luis Arias. "But Hugo is on
the ground and he knows who's who."
THE FUTURE
In 2011, Fuego reported in a press release unaudited
revenues of $2 million largely due to the concert successes. It
did not say if it was profitable. There have been no updates
since, though Cancio said he expects the company to return to
profitability this year.
Fuego's shares are very thinly traded but they did sharply
rise on the news of the U.S.-Havana deal, climbing to a high of
$1.13 from just 10 cents within a couple of days. They have
since dropped back to 93 cents at the close on Feb. 18.
Fuego said last December it planned to become, in the next
several weeks, fully compliant with SEC reporting requirements.
It has yet to do so.
Meanwhile, Cancio is taking the long view about the
U.S.-Cuba relationship. He believes it will take years before
Cuban officials and the United States work out the kinks to make
investing safe for business.
"It's going to be gradual, he said, "and Cuba will probably
pick and choose who they do business with."
(Editing by Hank Gilman and Martin Howell)