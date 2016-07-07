WASHINGTON, July 7 The Obama administration on
Thursday proposed eight airlines including United Continental
Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American
Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O> and JetBlue Airlines Corp to
start nonstop flights from the United States to Havana, Cuba as
early as this fall, administration officials said.
The tentative list of airlines, which must still be
finalized, also include Alaska Air Group Inc, Frontier
Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, and Spirit Airlines Inc
.
"Today we take another important step toward delivering on
President Obama's promise to re-engage Cuba," U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement given
to Reuters.
"Restoring regular air service holds tremendous potential to
reunite Cuban-American families and foster education and
opportunities for American businesses of all sizes," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)