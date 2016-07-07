(Adds congressional reaction, updates timing of House Cuba
vote, paragraphs 16-20)
By Jeff Mason and Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 7 The United States
has tentatively approved flights on eight U.S. airlines to
Havana as early as this autumn, with American Airlines Group Inc
receiving the largest share of the limited routes, the
Transportation Department said on Thursday.
The decision, about a year after the United States and Cuba
re-established diplomatic relations, includes 35 flights per
week on American, the biggest U.S. airline in Latin America by
flights. Its rival for Caribbean travel, JetBlue Airways Corp
, was granted 27.
The department expects to reach a final decision on the
routes later this summer. It also recommended flights to Havana
on Delta Air Lines Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc
, Southwest Airlines Co, Alaska Air Group Inc
, Spirit Airlines Inc and Frontier Airlines.
The flights to Cuba's capital would be the latest step
closer for the former Cold War foes.
Last month, the Transportation Department gave airlines the
green light to schedule flights to other cities in Cuba for the
first time in decades. Until now, air travel to the
Communist-ruled island has been limited to charter services.
Selecting carriers was a challenge for the Obama
administration. Airlines applied for nearly triple the 20 daily
round-trips that Cuba and the United States agreed to allow.
"The proposed slate of airlines will ensure service to areas
of substantial Cuban-American population, as well as to
important aviation hub cities," Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx said.
"The department also sought to offer the public a wide array
of travel choices in the type of airline such as network,
low-cost and ultra low-cost carriers."
Miami and Fort Lauderdale, which have the biggest
Cuban-American communities in the United States, received the
most flights at 83 per week among six airlines.
American won one-third of flights from South Florida. This
may give it a leg up over rivals because it can offer corporate
customers more convenient connections through Miami.
"It's enough to make it a viable business-traveler
schedule," said aviation industry consultant Robert Mann.
LUCRATIVE ROUTES
Over time, U.S. airlines anticipate a bigger payout from
Cuba than is typical for Caribbean destinations.
Strong demand will come from Cuban-Americans visiting
relatives, experts said, as well as from executives traveling in
business class to evaluate commercial opportunities.
"These flights open the door to a new world of travel and
opportunities for our customers," said Oscar Munoz, United's
chief executive officer. United will fly from Newark and Houston
under the proposal.
Atlanta, Charlotte, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando and Tampa
will also offer nonstop service.
While a ban on tourism to Cuba remains U.S. law, President
Barack Obama has authorized exceptions. Citizens that meet one
of 12 criteria, such as visiting for unspecified educational
purposes, can now visit Cuba.
The House of Representatives was to vote as soon as Thursday
evening on a spending bill amendment that would essentially lift
travel restrictions to Cuba for a year.
But most Republicans, who control Congress, oppose easing
the restrictions, and congressional aides said they could not
predict whether the measure would pass.
Republican Representative Jeff Duncan, chairman of a House
western hemisphere subcommittee, said the decision put Americans
at risk because Cuba has limited airport security and was also
inappropriate because of Cuba's poor human rights record.
But Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who has sponsored a bill
to end Cuba travel restrictions, welcomed the news. "With U.S.
airlines now poised to unleash the power of American travelers
and their frequent flier miles, the time has come for Congress
to eliminate the archaic restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba,"
he said in a statement.
American said it hopes to begin Havana service in November.
Its shares rose 2.8 percent in afternoon trade while JetBlue
shares added 1.3 percent. Southwest rose 1.6 percent and Delta
was up nearly 2 percent.
