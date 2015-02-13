WASHINGTON Feb 13 The United States on Friday dramatically eased restrictions on imports of goods and services from private Cuban entrepreneurs as part of Washington's rapprochement with Havana after more than half a century of enmity.

The U.S. State Department said the import of such goods and services was now permissible except in certain broad categories, which include arms, live animals, tobacco, vehicles, mineral products, machinery, and some textiles and base metals. (Reporting David Adams, Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton)