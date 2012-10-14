* Students restoring 50-year-old Nike missile
* Cuban missile crisis a dim memory
* Florida missile base now a tourist site
(Adds details and quote from missile base veteran)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, Oct 13 In October 1962, as fears of
mushroom clouds and radioactive fallout gripped the United
States in the midst of the Cuban missile crisis, a battery of
anti-ballistic missiles near Miami stood as the nation's first
line of defense against nuclear attack.
Half a century later, the missile base is still there, in
the middle of the marshy Everglades, but the missiles are long
gone.
Now, to mark the 50th anniversary of the missile crisis,
students at a Miami aviation school are restoring one of the
original Nike Hercules missiles once tipped with a nuclear
warhead and aimed at Cuba.
The United States and Cuba remain ideological foes to this
day, and Florida is home to tens of thousands of Cubans who fled
the island after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, but tensions
have cooled down considerably as memories fade.
The students realize the decommissioned missile was once
part of a historic event, but confess to knowing little about
one of the momentous episodes of the Cold War.
"I just know it was part of the Cuban missile crisis, but I
haven't researched it," said Abraham Hidalgo, 17, one of the
students at George T. Baker Aviation School.
The 41-foot (12.5-metre), surface-to-air Nike Hercules
missile was previously stored in a U.S. Army depot in Alabama,
covered in dust and spider webs. A flatbed truck hauled it down
Interstate-95 to the school next to Miami International Airport.
For the last two months, students have been working to
restore the 5-ton missile to near-original condition; sanding
wings, replacing sheet metal and repainting the U.S. Army
markings. Its final destination is Everglades National Park,
where it will be installed at an abandoned Nike missile base.
The 13-day missile crisis began on Oct. 16, 1962, when
then-President John F. Kennedy first learned the Soviet Union
was installing missiles in Cuba, barely 90 miles (145 km) off
the Florida coast.
After secret negotiations between Kennedy and Soviet Premier
Nikita Khrushchev, the United States agreed not to invade Cuba
if the Soviet Union withdrew its missiles from the island.
'HEARD SOMETHING ABOUT CHE'
"The irony is a lot of these kids are Cuban," said George T.
Baker principal Sean Gallagan. "And if this missile was used as
it was intended, a lot of these kids wouldn't be here."
Samuel Robles, 16, said he did not know a lot about the
incident but "heard something about Che Guevara on the History
Channel," referring to the Argentine-born revolutionary who
fought in the 1959 revolution.
In 1962, there were four Nike missile bases in south
Florida, each armed with 18 Hercules missiles ready to intercept
a Soviet attack from Cuba, recalled Charles Carter, 66, an Army
veteran who served at the bases for three years in the 1960s.
"We were the first line of defense the Russians would have
had to take out before they could attack the rest of the
country," said Carter, who has spent 10 years working on the
restoration project with the help of Everglades park officials.
Military use of the Everglades site ended in 1979 and the
facility, known as HM69 Nike Missile Base, was turned over to
the National Park Service, which offers visitor tours in the
winter months.
Since the site lies within a national park, the base is
almost unchanged since its closure, including the three missile
"barns," a missile assembly building, barracks and a guard dog
kennel.
The refurbished Nike Hercules is due to be housed in one of
the barns and will be officially unveiled on Oct. 20. Carter
hopes to restore some of the buildings as well, including the
missile Control Room and the radar towers that kept watch for an
attack.
During the Cold War, the United States was dotted with Nike
sites - named after the Greek goddess of victory - strategically
located near cities as part of a national air defense system.
Most have disappeared or been converted into other public
uses, including an immigration detention facility in Florida, a
golf course in Illinois and an elementary school in Kansas.
Commemoration events marking the anniversary are scheduled
across the country, including an exhibition at the National
Archives in Washington titled "To the Brink: JFK and the Cuban
Missile Crisis," featuring secretly recorded White House tapes
of Kennedy and his advisers as they sought to avert a nuclear
war.
One of the reasons those anniversaries are important is that
"they serve as a flashpoint" for people who do not remember or
were not alive, said Graham Allison, director of the Belfer
Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard
University.
A handful of events are taking place across Miami - an exile
home to many of the Cubans who fled communist rule on the island
- including a panel discussion at the local history museum and
the University of Miami.
"I think there was more fear and frenzy here than anywhere
because we were so close to it," said Paul George, a professor
at Miami Dade College and historian at the HistoryMiami museum.
But the "Kennedy years for students are kind of a dim thing.
... I teach history and I see it every day," he added.
(Additional reporting and editing by David Adams; Editing by
Jim Loney and Peter Cooney)