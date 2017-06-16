UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Trump administration plans to publish regulations that will end people-to-people individual travel to Cuba, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
"The President instructed Treasury to issue regulations that will end individual people-to-people travel," the department said in a statement.
It added that the changes will not take effect until new regulations are issued.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources