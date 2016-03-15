Wells Fargo's "Jump into January" was grim start to the year
NEW YORK, April 10 Among its regional bank-wide sales campaigns, Wells Fargo & Co's "Jump into January" program was notorious for the impact it had on staff.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The easing of regulations on travel to Cuba by Americans could add pressure on the Cuban government to implement economic reforms, the White House said on Tuesday.
The new measures unveiled earlier on Tuesday by the U.S. Treasury Department ahead of an historic visit by President Barack Obama to Havana next week also ease limits on the use of U.S. dollars there.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest made the comment during a regular press briefing.
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.