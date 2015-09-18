WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The White House defended its new regulations opening up business activity with Cuba on Friday as advancing U.S. interests in the region and empowering the Cuban people, something it said five decades of economic embargo failed to do.

"The United States remains committed to our enduring objective of promoting a more prosperous Cuba that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all its people," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "We believe the regulatory changes announced today will allow the United States to continue to advance our interests and improve the lives of ordinary Cubans." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Walsh)