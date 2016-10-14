By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. Treasury said on
Friday that none of the United States' major trading partners is
manipulating its currency to gain advantage for its exports, a
stark contrast to Republican presidential candidate Donald
Trump's threats to declare China a currency manipulator if he is
elected.
In its 16th and final currency report under President Barack
Obama, the Treasury said it added Switzerland to a foreign
exchange "monitoring list" of countries with high external
surpluses or currency market interventions.
It also kept China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan
on the list, first launched in April. But it said none of the
six countries met the standard for enhanced scrutiny under a new
trade enforcement law passed in 2015.
Treasury said that for the 12 months through June, it has
"concluded that no major trading partner of the United States
met the standard of manipulating the rate of exchange between
its currency and the United States dollar for purposes of
preventing effective balance of payments adjustments or gaining
unfair competitive advantage in international trade."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)