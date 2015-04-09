(Removes extraneous word "urgent" from headline)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 9 The United States warned
Europe on Thursday against relying too much on easy monetary
policy and exports, urging policymakers to make more use of
fiscal policy to lift the region's economy out of the doldrums.
In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury
Department noted that the European Central Bank was taking
forceful measures to help the economy.
"Complementing these monetary measures with supportive
national fiscal policies and appropriate structural reforms ...
would avoid the risk that growth becomes excessively reliant on
the external sector," the Treasury said.
It noted that stronger demand growth within Germany was
"absolutely essential," a theme that is likely to figure
prominently next week at meetings hosted by the International
Monetary Fund in Washington.
Washington again called China's currency "significantly
undervalued," but said Beijing appeared to be less heavy handed
in its currency interventions, and had recently intervened to
prop up the yuan's value.
The semiannual report examines the economic and foreign
exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners. It did not
formally label any country a currency manipulator, and has not
done so in any report since 1994.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov)