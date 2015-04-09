(Adds details on Japan and Germany)
By Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 9 The United States warned
Europe on Thursday against relying too much on exports for
growth and urged officials to make more use of fiscal policy,
saying stronger demand in Germany was essential.
In a report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department gave a
preview of the positions it will press on foreign policymakers
during next week's International Monetary Fund meetings in
Washington.
For one, America is wary of the euro zone's rising current
account surplus, a broad measure of cross-border flows of goods
and capital.
The Treasury noted the European Central Bank was taking
forceful measures to help the region's economy, policies that
depress the value of the euro and make exports from the currency
bloc more competitive.
Adding taxpayer money and more economic reforms to Europe's
policy mix "would avoid the risk that growth becomes excessively
reliant on the external sector," the Treasury said.
While growth in Europe has shown some recent signs of
picking up, the region remains the sick man of the global
economy.
Germany's export-driven economy has powered much of the
increase in the region's current account surplus. The Treasury
said stronger demand in Germany, which includes spending
consumer goods and investments, was "absolutely essential."
Washington also called China's currency "significantly
undervalued," but said Beijing appeared to be less heavy-handed
in currency interventions than in the past, and had recently
sold foreign currency to prop up the yuan's value.
The semiannual report examines the economic and foreign
exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners.
It did not formally label any country a currency
manipulator, and has not done so in any report since 1994.
The Treasury did have some harsh words for South Korea,
calling on it to minimize currency interventions. The Treasury
said it has "intensified" its engagement with Seoul on currency
issues.
The United States also appeared more concerned about
prospects for Japan, warning officials to avoid overdoing fiscal
consolidation and relying too much on monetary policy as the
government continues radical measures to shock the economy out
of decades of deflation.
"Over-reliance on monetary policy ... will put Japan's
recovery and escape from deflation at risk and could generate
negative spillovers," the Treasury said.
