NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. federal prosecutors said
four Irish and British men charged in a crackdown on the
international hacking group Anonymous also helped breach the
security analysis company Stratfor last year.
In an indictment made public on Wednesday, Manhattan federal
prosecutors said the four men, previously charged in March, were
part of the "Antisec" faction of Anonymous that disclosed in
December that it had hacked into Strategic Forecasting Inc, or
Stratfor.
Stratfor is dubbed a "shadow CIA" because it gathers
non-classified intelligence on international crises.
Until Wednesday, only 27-year old Chicago hacker Jeremy
Hammond had been formally charged with the Stratfor breach.
Hammond, who is in custody in New York, was formally indicted on
Wednesday for the first time, and has yet to be arraigned. His
lawyer declined comment.
Hammond's arrest was announced on March 6 along with charges
against the four suspected "AntiSec" members, Donncha
O'Cearrbhail and Darren Martyn of Ireland, and Jake Davis and
Ryan Ackroyd of Britain.
In announcing the charges in March, U.S. authorities
revealed that a leading hacker known online as "Sabu" was Hector
Xavier Monsegur, and that he was arrested at his small apartment
in a Manhattan housing complex last June and had been
cooperating with the FBI ever since.
U.S. authorities said all six men were top members of
LulzSec, an offshoot of the loose-knit cyber-activist group
Anonymous. Some of the men had also joined interlinked factions
called "AntiSec" and "Internet Feds," the authorities said.
LulzSec and Anonymous have taken credit for carrying out
attacks against the CIA, Britain's Serious Organized Crime
Agency, Japan's Sony Corp, Mexican government websites
and the national police in Ireland. Other victims included
Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm News International, Fox
Broadcasting and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Wednesday's indictment also charged Hammond, known online as
"Anarchaos," and Davis, known as "Topiary," with a June 2011
hack of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The four Irish and British defendants are charged with three
counts of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, which each
carry a 10-year maximum prison term. Hammond is charged with two
hacking conspiracy charges and one substantive hacking count. He
also faces one count each of aggravated identity theft and
conspiracy to access device fraud.
The case is U.S. v. Ryan Ackroyd et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-185.
