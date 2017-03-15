By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, March 15
WASHINGTON, March 15 Individuals who steal
classified information from the U.S. government are "enemies to
our state" and must be punished forcefully, the White House's
homeland security adviser said on Wednesday.
Tom Bossert, in remarks that were among the first he has
made publicly since becoming the White House homeland security
adviser, characterized cyber security in the U.S. government and
around the world as being in general disarray.
“We need to find the people who do it and hold them
accountable and be absolutely unwavering in doing so," Bossert
said in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies think tank in Washington, D.C.
"People who have taken things that they should not have
taken, like Snowden and others, are absolute enemies to our
state. Period," Bossert said. "They need to be caught, punished,
and treated as such.”
He was referring to Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor whose leak of classified information
in 2014 triggered an international furor over the reach of U.S.
spy operations.
Bossert, whose role includes special emphasis on cyber
security, made his remarks a week after WikiLeaks published
documents related to secret CIA hacking tools.
Investigators believe the documents were likely provided by
a contractor or CIA employee, two U.S. officials told Reuters
last week. It would be the third high-profile
public case in recent years in which an insider pilfered a large
tranche of secrets from a U.S. intelligence agency.
The recent CIA leak shows that intensified U.S. government
efforts to prevent leaks by "insider threats" have largely
failed, according to cyber security professionals and
intelligence officials.
In January former President Barack Obama shortened the
prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. military
intelligence analyst who leaked hundreds of thousands of State
Department cables to WikiLeaks in 2010
Manning, now due for release in May, had served seven of her
35-year sentence, and Obama defended his leniency by saying
justice had been served. But he drew criticism from Republicans
who said the move could embolden other potential leakers.
Bossert said agencies and companies have a responsibility to
institute controls and continuous employee screening and
monitoring systems to guard against insider threats.
As he characterized cyber security as being in general
disarray, Bossert said the Obama administration did not do
enough to forcefully combat and deter growing criminal and
nation-state threats.
"I feel like I have re-awoken from a long eight-year nap and
I found a world that is on fire," Bossert said.
President Donald Trump's annual budget proposal, expected to
be released on Thursday, would reflect the White House's plan to
prioritize cyber security across the federal government, Bossert
said.
He also confirmed media reports that Rob Joyce, the National
Security Agency's top hacker, is joining the White House as
cyber security coordinator.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Leslie Adler)