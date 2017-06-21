(Adds context, quotes from Manfra, King)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted 21
U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race,
a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on
Wednesday.
Jeanette Manfra, the department's acting deputy
undersecretary of cyber security, would not identify which
states had been targeted, citing confidentiality agreements. She
reiterated that there was no evidence that any actual votes were
manipulated.
"As of right now, we have evidence that election-related
systems in 21 states were targeted," Manfra told the Senate
Intelligence Committee, which investigating Russia's meddling in
the 2016 presidential election. Systems were breached in a
smaller number of states, she said, but did not give a specific
figure.
Department officials had said about 20 states had been
probed by hackers working on behalf of the Russian government,
but recent news media reports had suggested the number could
have been far higher.
Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate panel, expressed
frustration at Manfra's refusal to identify which states had
been targeted.
"I just fundamentally disagree," he said.
Warner on Tuesday sent a letter to Homeland Security
Secretary John Kelly asking the agency to disclose more
information about hacking attempts on state and local election
systems.
Arizona and Illinois last year confirmed that hackers had
targeted their voter registration systems.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Kremlin
orchestrated a wide-ranging influence operation that included
email hacking and online propaganda in order to discredit
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and help
Donald Trump, a Republican, win the White House.
Manfra and other officials testifying on Wednesday
reiterated that U.S. elections are resilient to hacking in part
because they are decentralized and largely operated on the state
and local level.
Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses
with the Democrats, expressed skepticism at that assertion,
saying only a small amount of votes in key battleground states
would need to be altered to tip the scales of an election.
"A sophisticated actor could hack an election simply by
focusing on certain counties," King said. "I don't think it
works just to say it’s a big system and diversity will protect
us."
Russia has repeatedly denied responsibility for any cyber
attacks during the U.S. presidential election. Trump has
inconsistently said Russia may or may not have been responsible
for the hacking but has dismissed allegations that his
associates colluded with Moscow as "fake news."
