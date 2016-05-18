By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives' information technology team this week
reinstated access on its internet network to software
applications hosted on a Google cloud service after the company
addressed potential security fears, according to an email seen
by Reuters.
Yahoo Mail remains inaccessible, however, and has been
blacklisted since the House Information Security Office said in
an April 30 memo it had detected an increase of ransomware
attacks on the network.
The two restrictions were not related, but came within days
of each other and made some communication among lawmakers and
their staff more difficult, several congressional aides said.
Devices connected to the House's internet via Wi-Fi or
ethernet cables were barred from accessing appspot.com, the
domain where Alphabet Inc's Google hosts custom-built
apps, on May 3 due to concerns about a potential security
vulnerability identified publicly by the FBI in June 2015.
"Based on Google's corrective actions of removing suspicious
applications from appspot.com, InfoSec has unblocked access to
appspot.com on the House Network," an email sent by the House's
technology service desk on Monday said.
It is unclear if that apparent appspot.com flaw caused any
damage or presented any actual threat. The House Information
Service Office did not respond to a request for comment.
In a statement, a Yahoo spokesperson said it had
been working with the House's technology staff to address their
questions.
"Unfortunately, we have been disappointed that they have not
moved as quickly on recommended changes that would better
protect its employees" the spokesperson said.
Two individuals fell victim to ransomware by clicking on
infected Word document email attachments, sources familiar with
the hacking said. The infected files were able to be recovered
without paying any ransom, sources told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Alan Crosby)