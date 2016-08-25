WASHINGTON Aug 25 A 32-year-old Russian was
convicted on Thursday of 38 counts related to a hacking scheme
that stole more than 2 million credit card numbers used for
fraudulent purchases that cost financial institutions some $169
million, U.S. officials said.
Roman Valerevich Seleznev, also known as "Track2," was
convicted of 10 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of
intentional damage to a protected computer and other crimes
after an eight day trial, the Justice Department said.
The conviction of Seleznev, of Vladivostok, followed a
10-year investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, the agency
said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)