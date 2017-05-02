By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 2 A privacy group sued the New
York Police Department on Tuesday to demand the release of
documents related to its use of facial-recognition technology,
which rights groups have criticized as discriminatory and
lacking in proper oversight.
The lawsuit is the latest attempt to compel U.S. law
enforcement agencies to disclose more about how they rely on
searchable facial-recognition databases in criminal
investigations.
NYPD has previously produced one document in response to a
January 2016 freedom of information request, despite evidence it
has frequently used an advanced face-recognition system for more
than five years, according to the Center for Privacy &
Technology at Georgetown University law school, which filed the
suit in New York state court.
"The department’s claim that it cannot find any records
about its use of the technology is deeply troubling," said David
Vladeck, the privacy group's faculty director. He added that an
absence of responsive documents, such as contract and purchasing
documents, training materials or audits, would be an indication
the police force did not possess controls governing its use of
facial-recognition software.
NYPD could not be immediately reached for comment on the
suit.
Facial-recognition databases are used by police to help
identify possible criminal suspects. They typically work by
conducting searches of vast troves of known images, such as mug
shots, and algorithmically comparing them with other images,
such as those taken form a store's surveillance cameras, that
capture an unidentified person believed to be committing a
crime.
But the technology has come under increased scrutiny in
recent years amid fears that it may lack accuracy, lead to false
positives and perpetuate racial bias.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressed consternation
at the secrecy surrounding facial-recognition technology during
a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing in March.
The Center for Privacy & Technology released a report last
year concluding half of America's adults have their images
stored in at least one searchable facial-recognition database
used by local, state and federal authorities.
The study, titled "Perpetual Line-Up," found that states
rely on mug shots, driver's license photos, or both in
assembling their databases, and that images are often shared
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated last
year that more than 400 million facial pictures of Americans
were stored in databases kept by law enforcement agencies.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)