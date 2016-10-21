UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Oct 21 The FBI is investigating the cause of cyber attacks on internet infrastructure company Dyn on Friday, which has disrupted access to dozens of websites including PayPal, Twitter and Spotify, a law enforcement official said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources